Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.50) on Wednesday. Somero Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 307.92 ($4.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

