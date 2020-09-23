STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00011155 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tokens.net, OKCoin and DSX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Tokens.net, OKCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DSX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

