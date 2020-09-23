StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of 310.05 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANX shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

