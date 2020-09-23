Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMCF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit