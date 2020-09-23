Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.64.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

SNPS traded down $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 553,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,412. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Insiders have sold 285,889 shares of company stock valued at $60,449,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synopsys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

