TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. 1,485,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

