TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives $15.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 6,248,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

