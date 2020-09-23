Tern (LON:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Tern stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Tern has a 12-month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and a PE ratio of -24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.25.
Tern Company Profile
