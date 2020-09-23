Tern (LON:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Tern stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Tern has a 12-month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and a PE ratio of -24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.25.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

