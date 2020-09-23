The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

WU traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 4,078,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

