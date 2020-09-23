Theta Fuel Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and $3.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

