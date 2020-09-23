Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy Sells 500,000 Shares

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $865,661.72.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,948,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,621. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

