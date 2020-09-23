TOP (TOP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $333,582.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. TOP has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $333,582.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00224788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.01459038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

