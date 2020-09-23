Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.52. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -308.33. Trackwise Designs has a twelve month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

In related news, insider Mark Hodgkins acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,570 ($12,504.90).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trackwise Designs in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

