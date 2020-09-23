Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,862.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,862.22 ($63.53).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 5,470 ($71.48) in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,779 ($62.45). 2,119,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,149. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,970 ($64.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,595.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,336.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.98 ($0.48) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

