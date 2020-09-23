Universe (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a market cap of $63,042.95 and approximately $62.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,705,248 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,248 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

