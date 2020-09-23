Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $46,966.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00421704 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,014 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

