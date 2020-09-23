Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $4,110.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001799 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,824,677 coins and its circulating supply is 194,445,063 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

