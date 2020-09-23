WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

WEC traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.