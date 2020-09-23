Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $75.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $229.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPRT. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

