WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.04

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share by the grocer on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 178.25 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($36,848.29).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.11 ($2.64).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

