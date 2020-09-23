Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 111,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.50. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.