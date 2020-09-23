Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report $19.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.14 million. Autoweb reported sales of $28.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $82.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.66 million to $83.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.07 million to $96.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

AUTO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 368,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

