Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to announce $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 824,145 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,358,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 810,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 139.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,982. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

