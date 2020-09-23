Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.42 Million

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report sales of $471.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.24 million and the lowest is $463.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $471.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,488. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

