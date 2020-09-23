Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.12). Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $146.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.80. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

