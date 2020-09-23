Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) to “Hold”

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.