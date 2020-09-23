ZB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00224788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.01459038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

