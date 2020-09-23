Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $266.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.58. 300,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,674. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,014,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

