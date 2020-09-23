Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $266.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.88.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.58. 300,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,674. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47.
In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,014,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
