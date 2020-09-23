Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth about $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $4,118,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 490,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,713 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

