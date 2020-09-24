$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 13,482,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

