$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,879,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

