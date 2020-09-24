$0.05 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 10,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,293. The company has a market cap of $178.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

