$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GrowGeneration also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 2,608,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,418. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

