$0.06 EPS Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. WPX Energy posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.