-$0.14 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. 143,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,141. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

