$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $15,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the period.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

