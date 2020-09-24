$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 268,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 4,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $236,910.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.