-$0.36 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

SLCA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

