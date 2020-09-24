-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,135. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

