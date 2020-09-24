-$0.43 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.