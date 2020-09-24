$196.01 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $196.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $204.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $598.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $965.39 million, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,829. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $543.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

