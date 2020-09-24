1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00012875 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $69,613.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00762188 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.02778695 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,169 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

