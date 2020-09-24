$200.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $200.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $201.80 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $202.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $840.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.40 million to $846.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $963.91 million, with estimates ranging from $907.70 million to $992.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,413 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 998,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.16 and a beta of 1.52. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

