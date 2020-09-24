$207.75 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $207.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.65 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $227.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $888.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.30 million to $938.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $927.78 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $987.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 788,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

