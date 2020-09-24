$31.27 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce sales of $31.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.08 million to $122.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Altabancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,744. The company has a market cap of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

