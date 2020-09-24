$328.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $328.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $334.00 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 108,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,903. The stock has a market cap of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

