$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $360.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Docusign posted sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Docusign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

