$5.73 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.14 to $32.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total transaction of $1,041,906.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,966,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after purchasing an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $62,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.6% in the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,679,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.84. 320,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.66. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

