$74.15 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report sales of $74.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.30 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $65.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $283.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $310.95 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Perion Network by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 181,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,101. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

