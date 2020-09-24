$779.24 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report $779.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.30 million. Transocean reported sales of $784.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transocean.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 16,617,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,835,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 369.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,457 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 565.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.1% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,283 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,071,246 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

